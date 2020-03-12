Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CCDC C5ISR Center NetModX Overview

    MD, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Video by Jenna Mozeyko 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center

    Network Modernization Experiment (NetModX) is a field-based experimentation event that is hosted annually by the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center - a component of Army Futures Command's Combat Capabilities Development Command. Led by engineers, it serves as an opportunity to take technologies that are still maturing out of the lab as early as possible and into a fail-safe environment for assessment. The experiment also provides industry partners the opportunity to learn how their technologies perform in an operationally relevant environment.

    This video is an overview of the C5ISR Center's efforts during NetModX.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.03.2020 17:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 774936
    VIRIN: 201203-O-OJ864-109
    Filename: DOD_108086621
    Length: 00:05:53
    Location: MD, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CCDC C5ISR Center NetModX Overview, by Jenna Mozeyko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

