CCDC C5ISR Center NetModX Overview

Network Modernization Experiment (NetModX) is a field-based experimentation event that is hosted annually by the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center - a component of Army Futures Command's Combat Capabilities Development Command. Led by engineers, it serves as an opportunity to take technologies that are still maturing out of the lab as early as possible and into a fail-safe environment for assessment. The experiment also provides industry partners the opportunity to learn how their technologies perform in an operationally relevant environment.
This video is an overview of the C5ISR Center's efforts during NetModX.
