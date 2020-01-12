Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Devil Raider assists evacuation of people, boats during marina fire

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Jared Hatcher, 821st Contingency Response Group Air Transportation Evaluation Program manager, was boating with friends Sept. 14, 2020, near the Oxbow Marina in Isleton, California, when he heard a loud explosion and subsequent smoke. He and his friends returned to the marina to assist the evacuation of people and boats ultimately saving four boats. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

