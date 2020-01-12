Devil Raider assists evacuation of people, boats during marina fire

Tech. Sgt. Jared Hatcher, 821st Contingency Response Group Air Transportation Evaluation Program manager, was boating with friends Sept. 14, 2020, near the Oxbow Marina in Isleton, California, when he heard a loud explosion and subsequent smoke. He and his friends returned to the marina to assist the evacuation of people and boats ultimately saving four boats. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)
