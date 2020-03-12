Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DPG EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION AND AWARDS PRESENTATION 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Video by Darrell Gray 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    DPG takes the time to recognize the workforce for excellence and resiliency.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.03.2020 15:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 774924
    VIRIN: 201203-A-RF501-469
    PIN: 201203
    Filename: DOD_108086447
    Length: 00:19:48
    Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US 
    Hometown: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPG EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION AND AWARDS PRESENTATION 2020, by Darrell Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    awards presentation
    Dugway Proving Ground
    Dugway Proving Ground Public Affairs
    Dugway Proving Ground Capabilities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT