Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NGA Deputy Discusses Tech in the Government at 2020 Aspen Cyber Summit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Dr. Stacey Dixon, deputy director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, joins a panel discussion on "Driving Technology in Government" during the virtual 2020 Aspen Cyber Summit, Dec. 3, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.03.2020 15:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 774916
    Filename: DOD_108086363
    Length: 00:47:23
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NGA Deputy Discusses Tech in the Government at 2020 Aspen Cyber Summit, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT