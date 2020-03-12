Dr. Stacey Dixon, deputy director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, joins a panel discussion on "Driving Technology in Government" during the virtual 2020 Aspen Cyber Summit, Dec. 3, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2020 15:21
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|774916
|Filename:
|DOD_108086363
|Length:
|00:47:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NGA Deputy Discusses Tech in the Government at 2020 Aspen Cyber Summit, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT