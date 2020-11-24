Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATMTF Spirit video

    PENTAGON, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Schroeder 

    Army Talent Management Task Force

    A brief package describing the strengths of the U.S. Army as they compare to the Army-Navy football game.

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 18:32
    Category: Commercials
    Location: PENTAGON, DC, US

    Talent Management
    ATMTF
    ARMYNAVY2020

