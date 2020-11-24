A brief package describing the strengths of the U.S. Army as they compare to the Army-Navy football game.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2020 18:32
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|774512
|VIRIN:
|201124-A-UG106-1001
|PIN:
|100001
|Filename:
|DOD_108081112
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|PENTAGON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ATMTF Spirit video, by SSG Daniel Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT