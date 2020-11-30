2020 Army Navy Game produced by U.S. Army Materiel Command HQs GO ARMY! BEAT NAVY!
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2020 18:18
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|774511
|VIRIN:
|201130-A-NF979-386
|Filename:
|DOD_108081016
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Materiel Command Army Navy Game Commercial, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT