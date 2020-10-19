Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35s getting ready for take-off

    AK, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Danielle Sukhlall 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-35As get ready for take off for exercise Arctic Gold 21-1 November 18, 2020 at Eielson AFB, AK

    Date Taken: 10.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 18:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774507
    VIRIN: 201019-F-ED762-033
    Filename: DOD_108081007
    Length: 00:09:19
    Location: AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35s getting ready for take-off, by SrA Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NORAD
    Eielson AFB
    11th Air Force
    Last Frontier
    354FW
    Arctic Gold 21-1

