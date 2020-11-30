A U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment delivered 5,800 pounds of food bundles to two villages that are still suffering from the wrath of Hurricane Iota near San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Nov. 30, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2020 17:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|774506
|VIRIN:
|201130-F-SC126-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108081006
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|HN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Winged Warriors deliver food bundles, by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT