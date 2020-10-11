Interview with Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks on growing as a leader amid COVID-19 during an interview at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Nov. 10, 2020. The office of the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force represents the highest enlisted level of leadership, provides direction for the enlisted corps and represents their interests to the American public and all levels of government. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christina Carter)