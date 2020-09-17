Airmen from the 729th Air Control Squadron practice base defense techniques during a Deployment Initial Readiness Training (DIRT) exercise on Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Sept. 17, 2020. DIRT is a 48-hour training exercise that helps airmen sharpen their deployment skills.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2020 17:37
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|774490
|VIRIN:
|201130-F-FF859-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108080870
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 729th Safeguarding on the Hill: DIRT, by A1C Jazmin Granger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
