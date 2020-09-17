Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    729th Safeguarding on the Hill: DIRT

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jazmin Granger 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Airmen from the 729th Air Control Squadron practice base defense techniques during a Deployment Initial Readiness Training (DIRT) exercise on Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Sept. 17, 2020. DIRT is a 48-hour training exercise that helps airmen sharpen their deployment skills.

