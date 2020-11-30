Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dignified Transfer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2020

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux and Tech. Sgt. Tenelle Marshall

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The remains of U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Garza arrive at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Base personnel and family members lined up along JBSA-Randolph’s Harmon drive to pay final tribute to CW3 Garza as his remains are transported to Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Garza, a U.S. Army Helicopter pilot, was killed in a UH-60 crash in Egypt earlier this month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 16:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774487
    VIRIN: 201130-F-GD062-0001
    Filename: DOD_108080851
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dignified Transfer, by Marcelo Joniaux and TSgt Tenelle Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Dignified Transfer Ceremony

    TAGS

    Task Force Sinai
    U.S. Army
    JBSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT