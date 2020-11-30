The remains of U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Garza arrive at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Base personnel and family members lined up along JBSA-Randolph’s Harmon drive to pay final tribute to CW3 Garza as his remains are transported to Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Garza, a U.S. Army Helicopter pilot, was killed in a UH-60 crash in Egypt earlier this month.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2020 16:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|774487
|VIRIN:
|201130-F-GD062-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108080851
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dignified Transfer, by Marcelo Joniaux and TSgt Tenelle Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT