U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command's Deputy Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Ted Martin, gives a brief history lesson for the 2020 Army-Navy Football Game. Go Army, Beat Navy!
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2020 15:56
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|774480
|VIRIN:
|201130-A-RW508-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108080823
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Beat Navy History Lesson, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
