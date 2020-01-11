Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ridin' Dirty (Trailer)

    FORT A.P. HILL, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2020

    Video by Cpl. Isaac Cantrell  

    II MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with 8th Communication Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Information Group, conduct an advanced drivers course during MEF Exercise (MEFEX) 21.1 at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, Nov. 1, 2020. MEFEX 21.1 provides realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective Marine Corps warfighting force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaac Cantrell)

    TAGS

    Joint
    Vehicle
    Tactical
    Light
    JLTV
    8th Comm
    USMC News
    USMCNews
    advanced driver

