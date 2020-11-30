Rosa Parks Memorial

Air University and Maxwell Air Force Base honored Rosa Parks pursuit of freedom and equality by designing and constructing a monument that is displayed on Maxwell. She worked on Maxwell Air Force Base and serves as a proud reminder of the long standing heritage and contribution Maxwell has had in the River Region community.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2020 11:48
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Hometown:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
