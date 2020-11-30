Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rosa Parks Memorial

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2020

    Video by Robert Dantzler and Thomas Meneguin

    Air University Public Affairs

    Air University and Maxwell Air Force Base honored Rosa Parks pursuit of freedom and equality by designing and constructing a monument that is displayed on Maxwell. She worked on Maxwell Air Force Base and serves as a proud reminder of the long standing heritage and contribution Maxwell has had in the River Region community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 11:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 774447
    VIRIN: 201130-F-LO387-001
    Filename: DOD_108080386
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    equality
    freedom
    Montgomery
    Alabama
    Air University
    Rosa Parks

