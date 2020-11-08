Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat arms instructors key to readiness

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The 60th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance section trains more than 3,000 Airmen annually on several weapons systems at Travis Air Force Base, California.

    11.30.2020
    This work, Combat arms instructors key to readiness, by TSgt James Hodgman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

