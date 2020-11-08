The 60th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance section trains more than 3,000 Airmen annually on several weapons systems at Travis Air Force Base, California.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2020 11:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|774444
|VIRIN:
|200811-F-YM354-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108080358
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Combat arms instructors key to readiness, by TSgt James Hodgman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT