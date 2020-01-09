Tulsa District surveys endangered species

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District is responsible for monitoring the Interior Least Tern populations on the Arkansas, Canadian and Red Rivers within the district’s boundaries.
The district conducts these surveys to ensure compliance with the Biological Opinion they have with US Fish and Wildlife Service pertaining to their reservoir operations and the effect it may have on this endangered species.
