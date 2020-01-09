Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tulsa District surveys endangered species

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OK, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Preston Chasteen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District is responsible for monitoring the Interior Least Tern populations on the Arkansas, Canadian and Red Rivers within the district’s boundaries.
    The district conducts these surveys to ensure compliance with the Biological Opinion they have with US Fish and Wildlife Service pertaining to their reservoir operations and the effect it may have on this endangered species.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 11:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 774443
    VIRIN: 200901-A-IF821-1001
    Filename: DOD_108080343
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District surveys endangered species, by Preston Chasteen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #TulsaDistrict #USACETulsa #CorpsofEngineers #Corps #Engineers #Military #Army #SouthwesternDivision

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT