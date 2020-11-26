U.S. Army Europe and U.S. Army Africa now consolidated

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Gen. Christopher Cavoli, U.S. Army Europe and Africa commander commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Abernethy visit U.S. Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany, shortly after the Army Europe-Africa consolidation. Cavoli and his staff met with AFRICOM leadership to discuss how the merger will benefit partner engagements in Africa.