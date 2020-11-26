Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Europe and U.S. Army Africa now consolidated

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    11.26.2020

    Video by Patrick Loch 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Gen. Christopher Cavoli, U.S. Army Europe and Africa commander commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Abernethy visit U.S. Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany, shortly after the Army Europe-Africa consolidation. Cavoli and his staff met with AFRICOM leadership to discuss how the merger will benefit partner engagements in Africa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 09:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 774415
    VIRIN: 201126-O-CQ961-901
    Filename: DOD_108080274
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe and U.S. Army Africa now consolidated, by Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT