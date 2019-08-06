Missile defence training in Latvia (international version)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



--SYNOPSIS--



US Army Europe’s 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command travelled from Germany to Latvia to participate in exercise Tobruq Arrows 2020 in Jurmalciems, Latvia on 5-15 June. During the exercise, the US Army used an Avenger air defence system to conduct a live-fire exercise, shooting down drone targets off the Latvian coast. The US soldiers exercised with units from NATO Allies Latvia and Lithuania. All COVID-19 precautionary measures were taken, including wearing protective gear, to ensure the health and protection of participating armed forces. Tobruq Arrows is a Latvian-led, multinational short-range air defence exercise intended to enhance interoperability among NATO forces and increase readiness through the integration of land component air missile defence capabilities. Footage includes various shots of US soldiers training on the beach in Latvia and firing air defence missiles at drone targets.



--TRANSCRIPT--



AUDIO DESCRIPTION --SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) — Cpt Stanley Szumigala, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, US Army “So Tobruq Arrows 2020 is a joint operation between us and the Latvians and the Lithuanians, in which the air defence units from all three countries come together to fire live missiles into the air to destroy aerial targets.” --SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) — Cpt Stanley Szumigala, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, US Army “The equipment that we brought with us is the Avenger platform. It is a stinger-based pod, two pods on the back of a Humvee. Both pods contain four missiles each, with a total of eight, and it also is equipped with an M3P 50 calibre machine gun.” “We’ve also brought with us the MANPAD platform, which fires a shoulder-launched stinger missile from an individual soldier.” --SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) — Brig Gen Gregory Brady, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command “To mitigate the effects of COVID-19, we’ve had strict measures where the unit actually executed a restriction of movement, but also practising individual hygiene, washing hands as we go into the buildings. We have our protective personal equipment on, wearing masks, and the discipline of our soldiers has been exceptional. ” --SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) — Staff Sgt Tiana Trent, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command “My soldiers have reacted to COVID in the best way they possibly can, they’re positive, they stay in tune with the job because it brings unit cohesion and also a boost of morale to the soldiers to see that their leaders maintain that positive energy.” --SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) — Brig Gen Gregory Brady, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command “Even during the COVID-19 environment we’re able to maintain a high level of readiness, individually, with our crews but more importantly, with our Allies, building towards that readiness in NATO because we stand together to be able to deploy, fight and, most importantly, win. --END--