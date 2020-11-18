Avoid Kitchen Mishaps and Download SlopStop!

Safety first Titans! SlopStop may not be a real app--but burning your kitchen down is a real problem--be smart with those turkeys over the holidays! Find good holiday safety tips at the link below.
https://www.safety.af.mil/
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2020 05:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|774391
|VIRIN:
|201118-F-EZ689-939
|Filename:
|DOD_108080150
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
