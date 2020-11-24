352d SOW Airmen perform fast-rope, hoist training with Estonian SOF

CV-22B Osprey aircrew assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing train alongside Estonian Special Forces to perform fast-rope and hoist drills in Estonia, on November 24, 2020. Bilateral training with the Estonian forces enables our partner forces to effectively respond to any contingency, as well as increase our readiness and collective defense.
