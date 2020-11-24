352d SOW Airmen perform fast-rope, hoist training with Estonian SOF

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CV-22B Osprey aircrew assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing train alongside Estonian Special Forces to perform fast-rope and hoist drills in Estonia, on November 24, 2020. Bilateral training with the Estonian forces enables our partner forces to effectively respond to any contingency, as well as increase our readiness and collective defense.