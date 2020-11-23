Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Taps W' Chaps - Episode 15

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.23.2020

    Video by Seaman Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    Chaplain Bradley Lawrence and Captain Derek Brady, Commander, Mine Countermeasures Squadron Seven, talk resiliency from the perspective of a Mustang-an officer that was once enlisted.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taps W' Chaps - Episode 15, by SN Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

