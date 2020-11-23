Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Thanksgiving Day Social Media Banner

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.23.2020

    Video by Seaman Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    Sending All of CFAS, a happy Clucks-giving week! Remember to stay safe over the holiday weekend.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.29.2020 07:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774349
    VIRIN: 201123-N-PE072-121
    Filename: DOD_108079758
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thanksgiving Day Social Media Banner, by SN Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    AFN

    CFAS

    Thanksgiving

    TAGS

    Department of the Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT