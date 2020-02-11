National Native American History Month Video

This month let's spend some time to recognize the brave men and women who changed history as Corporal Peter MacDonald explains how the application of Navajo Code helped win the war in the Pacific!
|11.02.2020
|11.29.2020 07:26
|Video Productions
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
