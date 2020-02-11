Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    National Native American History Month Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.02.2020

    Video by Seaman Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    This month let's spend some time to recognize the brave men and women who changed history as Corporal Peter MacDonald explains how the application of Navajo Code helped win the war in the Pacific!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.29.2020 07:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 774347
    VIRIN: 201102-N-PE072-435
    Filename: DOD_108079756
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Native American History Month Video, by SN Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Iwo Jima

    WWII

    Military

    Navajo Code Talkers

    War in the Pacific

    TAGS

    Department of the Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT