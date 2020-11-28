JTF-Bravo continues aerial deliveries in response to Hurricane Iota

In partnership with Honduran forces, the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, delivers humanitarian aid food items to isolated communities in eastern Honduras, Nov. 28, 2020. JTF-B is conducting aerial operations in response to Hurricane Iota and remains ready to respond to crises with life-saving and other unique capabilities to meet the immediate needs of countries in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)
|11.28.2020
|11.28.2020 22:47
|B-Roll
|774345
|201128-F-OF524-7001
|DOD_108079732
|00:02:28
|HN
|2
|2
|0
