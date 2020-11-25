Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-Roll 1-228th Aviation Regiment Transports Humanitarian Aid

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONDURAS

    11.25.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Russell Scoggin 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Soldiers, with the 1-228th Aviation Regiment assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), members of the Honduran military, members of the Honduras National Police, and Honduran volunteers unload humanitarian aid from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at a soccer field in Belen Gualcho, Ocotepeque, Honduras, Nov. 25, 2020. The 1-228th Aviation Regiment has the capability to provide aviation support operations throughout Central America. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Russell Scoggin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.27.2020 17:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774330
    VIRIN: 201125-N-FF404-2007
    Filename: DOD_108079323
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: HN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll 1-228th Aviation Regiment Transports Humanitarian Aid, by PO1 Russell Scoggin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTF-Bravo
    1-228th Aviation Regiment
    Hurricane Iota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT