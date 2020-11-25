U.S. Soldiers, with the 1-228th Aviation Regiment assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), members of the Honduran military, members of the Honduras National Police, and Honduran volunteers unload humanitarian aid from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at a soccer field in Belen Gualcho, Ocotepeque, Honduras, Nov. 25, 2020. The 1-228th Aviation Regiment has the capability to provide aviation support operations throughout Central America. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Russell Scoggin)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2020 17:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|774330
|VIRIN:
|201125-N-FF404-2007
|Filename:
|DOD_108079323
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|HN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll 1-228th Aviation Regiment Transports Humanitarian Aid, by PO1 Russell Scoggin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
