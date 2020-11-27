HBCU SBIR 101 with Anissa Lumpkin

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Anissa Lumpkin discusses an overview of The Air Force Small Business Technology Transfer (AF STTR) program, a $97M small business program, is reaching out to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with an opportunity for funding research and development through strategic partnerships with small businesses. The Air Force SBIR/STTR is setup to address barriers that exist in the traditional Air Force Acquisition process. The AF SBIR/STTR has expanded the use of Open Topic solicitations, eliminating lengthy and cumbersome proposal processes. This allowed the Air Force to reach thinkers who might not have otherwise considered doing business with the U.S. government.