    Native American Heritage with Major Yazzie

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2020

    Video by Airman Gary Hilton 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    As we wrap up Native American Heritage month, join Maj. Desbah Yazzie, 366th TRICARE Operations and Admin Flight commander, with her experience as a Native American service member, as well as her thoughts on bringing her community together on MHAFB!

    And don't forget to check out the link below to visit our Native American Heritage Month photo gallery, featuring our fellow Gunfighters, as well as Major Yazzie herself:

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.27.2020 14:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 774322
    VIRIN: 201125-F-IK699-1001
    Filename: DOD_108079198
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Native American Heritage with Major Yazzie, by Amn Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    November

    Native American Heritage Month

    community

    Idaho

    Mountain Home Air Force Base

    Gunfighters

    366th Fighter Wing

    366th Fighter Wing

