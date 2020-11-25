As we wrap up Native American Heritage month, join Maj. Desbah Yazzie, 366th TRICARE Operations and Admin Flight commander, with her experience as a Native American service member, as well as her thoughts on bringing her community together on MHAFB!
And don't forget to check out the link below to visit our Native American Heritage Month photo gallery, featuring our fellow Gunfighters, as well as Major Yazzie herself:
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2020 14:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|774322
|VIRIN:
|201125-F-IK699-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108079198
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Native American Heritage with Major Yazzie, by Amn Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS
