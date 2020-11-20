Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CE Excels at RADR Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.20.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darby Arnold 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 332nd Air Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron participated in a rapid air field recovery exercise. The exercise included injects from fire, to uxos, to damage on the runway.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.27.2020 11:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774320
    VIRIN: 201120-F-GV306-533
    Filename: DOD_108079075
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CE Excels at RADR Exercise, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    airmen

    deployed

    deploy

    air

    wing

    civil engineering

    expeditionary

    AEW

    airman

    deployment

    CE

    332

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    AFCENT
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT