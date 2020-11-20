The 332nd Air Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron participated in a rapid air field recovery exercise. The exercise included injects from fire, to uxos, to damage on the runway.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2020 10:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|774319
|VIRIN:
|201120-F-GV306-310
|Filename:
|DOD_108079074
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CE Excels at RADR Exercise, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT