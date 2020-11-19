Chief Michelle Roberts of ANT New York

U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Michelle M. Roberts, the Engineering Petty Officer of Aids to Navigation Team New York, speaks on her life and career in the Coast Guard while underway November 19, 2020. At the time of her making rank of chief petty officer, Roberts was the first known female, Native American to make chief petty officer in the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly)
Date Taken:
|11.19.2020
Date Posted:
|11.27.2020 08:01
Location:
|BAYONNE, NJ, US
