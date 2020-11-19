Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Michelle Roberts of ANT New York

    BAYONNE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Michelle M. Roberts, the Engineering Petty Officer of Aids to Navigation Team New York, speaks on her life and career in the Coast Guard while underway November 19, 2020. At the time of her making rank of chief petty officer, Roberts was the first known female, Native American to make chief petty officer in the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.27.2020 08:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: BAYONNE, NJ, US 

    Native American
    Coast Guard
    ANT NY

