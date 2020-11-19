Chief Michelle Roberts of ANT New York

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Michelle M. Roberts, the Engineering Petty Officer of Aids to Navigation Team New York, speaks on her life and career in the Coast Guard while underway November 19, 2020. At the time of her making rank of chief petty officer, Roberts was the first known female, Native American to make chief petty officer in the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly)