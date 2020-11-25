Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HITRON 10 Founding Members: James Loy, Coast Guard (Ret.)

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Stanton  

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron operations started as an experiment in 1998 to halt the flow of illegal drugs into the U.S. Drug trafficking organizations primarily used “go-fast” boats, high-speed smuggling vessels capable of traveling over twice the speed of Coast Guard cutters. The Coast Guard needed a way to counter the threat.

    In late 1998, six Coast Guard pilots and four enlisted aircrew developed tactics and procedures to utilize armed helicopters operating aboard Coast Guard cutters to answer the call.

    HITRON helicopters operate in known smuggling vectors and rely on expertly trained aircrews and precision marksmen to disable go-fast drug smuggling vessels in the event suspects refuse to comply with verbal and visual warnings for law enforcement boardings in accordance with international maritime law.
    In this documentary series, we track down the founding members, pioneers, and stakeholders who have played an important part in HITRON’s history. In this video, we sat down with James Loy Admiral, U.S. Coast Guard (Ret.) and asked him to talk about his experience as the Coast Guard Commandant as #HITRON was being stood up.

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.26.2020 23:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 774307
    VIRIN: 201125-G-XX113-042
    Filename: DOD_108078871
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    Hitron
    History
    Drug Interdiction
    HITRON10

