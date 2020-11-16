Operation Warp Speed Deputy Lead for Therapeutics Col. Deydre Teyhen answers questions about therapeutics, discussing the main types of treatments, the accelerated process and ongoing clinical trials.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2020 07:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|774305
|VIRIN:
|201116-A-AD111-030
|PIN:
|111603
|Filename:
|DOD_108078851
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Therapeutics, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT