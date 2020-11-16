Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Therapeutics

    UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Operation Warp Speed Deputy Lead for Therapeutics Col. Deydre Teyhen answers questions about therapeutics, discussing the main types of treatments, the accelerated process and ongoing clinical trials.

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.27.2020 07:22
    Category: Interviews
    Location: US

