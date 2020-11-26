Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Task Force Center Thanksgiving Activities in North Dakota

    UNITED STATES

    11.26.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Helen Miller 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    Members of Task Force Center, while on-mission in North Dakota, pause, to enjoy a COVID-safe, socially-distanced Thanksgiving dinner, Nov. 26, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2020
    Date Posted: 11.26.2020 17:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774303
    VIRIN: 201126-A-WX809-194
    Filename: DOD_108078831
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Task Force Center Thanksgiving Activities in North Dakota, by MSG Helen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    ARNORTH
    COVID-19
    Task Force Center

