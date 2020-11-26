Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Happy Thanksgiving from Fort Leonard Wood

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2020

    Video by Stephen Standifird 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    B-Roll from the traditional Thanksgiving meal at Fort Leonard Wood.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2020
    Date Posted: 11.26.2020 17:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774301
    VIRIN: 201126-A-EX989-817
    Filename: DOD_108078823
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Thanksgiving from Fort Leonard Wood, by Stephen Standifird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Leonard Wood

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    Fort Leonard Wood
    FLW
    MSCOE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT