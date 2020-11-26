The Red Tails received a great Thanksgiving meal from FSS and it was served up by commanders, chiefs, and several volunteers.
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2020 10:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|774286
|VIRIN:
|201126-F-GV306-669
|Filename:
|DOD_108078732
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Happy Thanksgiving from the 332 AEW, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
