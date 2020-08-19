Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Extra Newscast 19AUG

    AT SEA

    08.19.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    200819-N-XN177-0001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 19, 2020) – Here is a look at what’s happening aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.26.2020 10:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 774282
    VIRIN: 200819-N-XN177-0001
    Filename: DOD_108078704
    Length: 00:06:52
    Location: AT SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli Extra Newscast 19AUG, by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tripoli

