200819-N-XN177-0001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 19, 2020) – Here is a look at what’s happening aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2020 10:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|774282
|VIRIN:
|200819-N-XN177-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108078704
|Length:
|00:06:52
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tripoli Extra Newscast 19AUG, by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT