Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard rescues 3 people and 2 dogs from stranded boat near Concord

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco air crew rescues three people and two dogs from a stranded sailing vessel near Concord, California, Nov. 25, 2020. The rescue occurred after the vessel ran aground near Seal Islands. ( U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station San Francisco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.26.2020 00:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774267
    VIRIN: 201125-G-LB555-941
    Filename: DOD_108078582
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 people and 2 dogs from stranded boat near Concord, by PO3 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    coast guard
    California

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT