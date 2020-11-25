A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco air crew rescues three people and two dogs from a stranded sailing vessel near Concord, California, Nov. 25, 2020. The rescue occurred after the vessel ran aground near Seal Islands. ( U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station San Francisco)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2020 00:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|774267
|VIRIN:
|201125-G-LB555-941
|Filename:
|DOD_108078582
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 people and 2 dogs from stranded boat near Concord, by PO3 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
