    Indonesia Platoon Exchange: Midway Social Media Video

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    A social media showcasing the first portion of the U.S. hosted Indonesia Platoon Exchange.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 19:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 774260
    VIRIN: 201118-A-AK380-592
    Filename: DOD_108078495
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: HI, US

    Indonesia
    USARPAC
    Partnership
    Platoon Exchange
    IPX2020

