Holiday safety brief from Pendleton leadership

U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Dan Conley, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and U.S. Navy Cmdr. Elizabeth Reeves, the public health emergency officer for Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, speak to Marines and sailors about staying healthy during the holidays at Camp Pendleton, Dec. 23, 2020. Pendleton leaders want Marines, sailors and their families to enjoy the holiday while taking steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps video Cpl. Stephen Beard)