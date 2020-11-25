Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday safety brief from Pendleton leadership

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2020

    Video by Cpl. Stephen Beard 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Dan Conley, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and U.S. Navy Cmdr. Elizabeth Reeves, the public health emergency officer for Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, speak to Marines and sailors about staying healthy during the holidays at Camp Pendleton, Dec. 23, 2020. Pendleton leaders want Marines, sailors and their families to enjoy the holiday while taking steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps video Cpl. Stephen Beard)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 18:58
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 774255
    VIRIN: 201125-M-CA666-1001
    Filename: DOD_108078462
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    MCB Camp Pendleton

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Holiday Season
    Marines
    Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton
    COVID-19

