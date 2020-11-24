Paratroopers compete for the title of best medic in the 82nd Airborne Division's Best Medic Competition 2020. Day Two tasks included medical treatment lanes as well as weapons disassembly and reassembly.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 17:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|774243
|VIRIN:
|201124-A-BZ047-365
|Filename:
|DOD_108078360
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 82nd Airborne Division Best Medic Competition 2020 Day 2, by PFC Jacob Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT