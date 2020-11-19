Suicide Awareness Poem

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/774222" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The holiday season can be one of the happiest times of year, but it can also be challenging and stressful. Going into the holidays, take the time to check in on your wingmen even if it seems like everything is okay. If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.