    Suicide Awareness Poem

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Dallin Wrye 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The holiday season can be one of the happiest times of year, but it can also be challenging and stressful. Going into the holidays, take the time to check in on your wingmen even if it seems like everything is okay. If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Awareness Poem, by SrA Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

