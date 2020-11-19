Suicide Awareness Poem

The holiday season can be one of the happiest times of year, but it can also be challenging and stressful. Going into the holidays, take the time to check in on your wingmen even if it seems like everything is okay. If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
