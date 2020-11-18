Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Louisa Gomez Speaks About This is My Squad

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mark A Moore II 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Spc. Louisa Gomez, paralegal specialist, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Fort Bliss, Texas, speaks about her leadership philosophy as it pertains to This is My Squad.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 14:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 774217
    VIRIN: 201118-A-IV444-747
    Filename: DOD_108078222
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Louisa Gomez Speaks About This is My Squad, by SSG Mark A Moore II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    32d AAMDC
    TIMS

