Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Iowa National Guard Soldier Thanksgiving 2020 shout out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KOSOVO

    11.25.2020

    Video by Sgt. Zachary Zippe 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Sgt. Rob Zahnd, of Boone, Iowa, gives a Thanksgiving shout out. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 14:58
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 774202
    VIRIN: 201125-A-HT454-800
    Filename: DOD_108078104
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: ZZ
    Hometown: BOONE, IA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa National Guard Soldier Thanksgiving 2020 shout out, by SGT Zachary Zippe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Thanksgiving
    Red Bulls
    Holiday Message

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT