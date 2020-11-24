Coast Guard medevacs man 70 miles northwest of Saint Paul Island, Alaska

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoists a 43-year-old man from fishing vessel Frontier Spirit 70 miles northwest of Saint Paul Island, Alaska, Nov. 24, 2020. The aircrew medevaced the chief engineer who was experiencing abdominal pain. U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Kodiak.
