    Coast Guard medevacs man 70 miles northwest of Saint Paul Island, Alaska

    AK, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoists a 43-year-old man from fishing vessel Frontier Spirit 70 miles northwest of Saint Paul Island, Alaska, Nov. 24, 2020. The aircrew medevaced the chief engineer who was experiencing abdominal pain. U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Kodiak.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 13:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774187
    VIRIN: 201124-G-G0217-1003
    Filename: DOD_108077922
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs man 70 miles northwest of Saint Paul Island, Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

