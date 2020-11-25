Team Hill 2020 Combined Federal Campaign kick off

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Team Hill 2020 Combined Federal Campaign is underway. The annual workplace giving program runs Nov. 16 through Jan. 8 and, amidst a pandemic, active-duty military personnel, federal civilians and federal retirees will be able to contribute to any one of thousands of eligible CFC charities.



Key workers traditionally make in-person contact with employees in their units to encourage participation and answer questions about the campaign. This year, employees will generally be contacted virtually by email or phone.



The CFC is the world's largest and most successful annual workplace charity campaign. Last year, more than $86.4 million in monetary pledges and volunteer time were given nationwide, including $2.6 million for COVID-19 relief.



Base personnel can pledge to support eligible non-profit organizations with monetary donations and even volunteer hours through the online giving platform at mountainstatescfc.givecfc.org or through a paper pledge form they can get from a unit key worker.