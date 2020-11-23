Tyndall AFB 2020 CFC Campaign

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A brief video from Tyndall Air Force Base command team of Col. Moseley and CMSgt Grabham explaining this years CFC goal and focus for Tyndall AFB. Also, Capt. Ian Dipace, Tyndall AFB 2020 CFC Coordinator explains the ease of donating and gives thanks to those who do.