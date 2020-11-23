Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tyndall AFB 2020 CFC Campaign

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A brief video from Tyndall Air Force Base command team of Col. Moseley and CMSgt Grabham explaining this years CFC goal and focus for Tyndall AFB. Also, Capt. Ian Dipace, Tyndall AFB 2020 CFC Coordinator explains the ease of donating and gives thanks to those who do.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 12:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 774168
    VIRIN: 201123-F-FN051-1001
    Filename: DOD_108077789
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall AFB 2020 CFC Campaign, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Donate
    CFC
    Tyndall AFB
    2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT