A brief video from Tyndall Air Force Base command team of Col. Moseley and CMSgt Grabham explaining this years CFC goal and focus for Tyndall AFB. Also, Capt. Ian Dipace, Tyndall AFB 2020 CFC Coordinator explains the ease of donating and gives thanks to those who do.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 12:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|774168
|VIRIN:
|201123-F-FN051-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108077789
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tyndall AFB 2020 CFC Campaign, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
