    Camp Lemonnier Recognizes Hispanics Serving our Community

    DJIBOUTI

    09.16.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    Camp Lemonnier recognizes Hispanics on base in observance of Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 16, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 12:24
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 774157
    VIRIN: 200916-N-RF885-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108077711
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: DJ

    Camp Lemonnier
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    NAVY

