Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, and Chief MSgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief, wish the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, community a safe and happy Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 11:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|774156
|VIRIN:
|201123-F-VE661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108077687
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 88th ABW Thanksgiving Message, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT