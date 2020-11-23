Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88th ABW Thanksgiving Message

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2020

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, and Chief MSgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief, wish the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, community a safe and happy Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 11:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 774156
    VIRIN: 201123-F-VE661-1001
    Filename: DOD_108077687
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    USAF
    WPAFB

