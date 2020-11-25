Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, Submarine Forces, and his wife, Donna, reflect on what they’re most thankful for this Thanksgiving, and share their pride in all that the Submarine Force warriors and their families have accomplished over the past year. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alfred Coffield)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 11:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|774155
|VIRIN:
|201125-N-ON977-498
|Filename:
|DOD_108077685
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SUBFOR Thanksgiving Video, by PO2 Alfred Coffield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
