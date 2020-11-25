Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SUBFOR Thanksgiving Video

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alfred Coffield 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, Submarine Forces, and his wife, Donna, reflect on what they’re most thankful for this Thanksgiving, and share their pride in all that the Submarine Force warriors and their families have accomplished over the past year. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alfred Coffield)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 11:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 774155
    VIRIN: 201125-N-ON977-498
    Filename: DOD_108077685
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SUBFOR Thanksgiving Video, by PO2 Alfred Coffield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Submarine Force
    Thanksgiving
    COMSUBLANT
    SUBPAC

