The Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) takes the health and safety of SM's seriously. This video was created to highlight the safety precautions taken to address the COVID-19 national pandemic during JRTC Rotational Training 21-01 with the 5th Security Forces Assistance Brigade and 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 11:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|774151
|VIRIN:
|201123-A-QL367-228
|Filename:
|DOD_108077650
|Length:
|00:07:05
|Location:
|LA, US
|Hometown:
|TACOMA, WA, US
This work, JRTC RTN 21-02 Covid-19 Mitigation Video, by CPT Joseph Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
