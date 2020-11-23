Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC RTN 21-02 Covid-19 Mitigation Video

    LA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2020

    Video by Capt. Joseph Warren 

    Joint Readiness Training Center Operations Group

    The Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) takes the health and safety of SM's seriously. This video was created to highlight the safety precautions taken to address the COVID-19 national pandemic during JRTC Rotational Training 21-01 with the 5th Security Forces Assistance Brigade and 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team.

    Date Taken: 11.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 11:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 774151
    VIRIN: 201123-A-QL367-228
    Filename: DOD_108077650
    Length: 00:07:05
    Location: LA, US
    Hometown: TACOMA, WA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC RTN 21-02 Covid-19 Mitigation Video, by CPT Joseph Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Polk

    JRTC
    COVID-19 Mitigation

